Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell cuts final dividend

March 17 (Reuters) - Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell Plc said its slashed its final dividend for the full year to 3.6 pence per share as it expected difficult trading conditions in North America and the UK.

Premier paid 10.4 pence as dividend in the previous year.

The Leeds-based company, which makes and sells the low-cost minicomputer, Raspberry Pi, said sales per day declined 6.9 percent and 5.1 percent in the third and fourth quarters respectively in the Americas.

The Americas accounted for nearly 35 percent of the company’s revenue for the financial year ended Jan. 31.

Full-year revenue rose to 982.7 million pounds from 960.1 million pounds a year ago. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)