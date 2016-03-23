FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Premier Foods rejects second approach from McCormick & Co
March 23, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Premier Foods rejects second approach from McCormick & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that McCormick has approached Premier Foods, not made an offer)

March 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods rejected a second approach by flavour and seasoning products maker McCormick & Co to buy the company, saying the possible offer undervalued the company.

Premier Foods said on Wednesday McCormick’s possible offer of 60 pence per share represented an insufficient premium to its enterprise value.

Premier also said it signed a cooperation deal with Japan’s Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd that would let Premier sell Nissin’s products in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

