McCormick raises possible offer for Premier Foods
March 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

McCormick raises possible offer for Premier Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. spice company McCormick & Co raised its possible offer for Britain’s Premier Foods Plc, calling Premier’s board to engage to agree on a recommended offer.

Premier Foods has rebuffed two approaches from McCormick, saying its previous proposal of 60 pence per share, worth 1.5 billion pounds including debt and pension liabilities, “significantly undervalued” it.

On Wednesday, McCormick proposed an offer of 65 pence per Premier share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

