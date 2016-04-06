FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Foods says it held "constructive" talks with McCormick
April 6, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Premier Foods says it held "constructive" talks with McCormick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods Plc said it had held constructive talks with McCormick & Co Inc and that it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.

Premier Foods said it had held talks with McCormick about its strategic initiatives and pension plans.

The British company, known for brands such as Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravies and Oxo seasonings, agreed to hold talks with McCormick last week after the U.S. company raised its bid to 65 pence per share. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

