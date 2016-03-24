McCormick may consider higher Premier offer after due diligence

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. spice company McCormick could raise its possible takeover offer for Britain’s Premier Foods following due diligence, the company said on Thursday.

The statement came after Premier reiterated that McCormick’s 60 pence per share approach, worth more than $700 million, was too low.

McCormick said it was willing to proceed with “limited confirmatory due diligence” and that it was “disappointed” that Premier’s board was “conducting itself in a way that denies Premier Foods’ shareholders the opportunity to consider” its offer.