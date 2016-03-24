FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissin agrees to take stake in Premier Foods
March 24, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Nissin agrees to take stake in Premier Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese instant noodle maker Nissin Foods has agreed to buy a 17.27 percent stake in Premier Foods from an existing shareholder, the British company said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after Premier said it had rejected two takeover approaches from U.S. spices maker McCormick. McCormick has until April 20 to make a firm offer.

Premier and Nissin are seeking to finalise the terms of a relationship agreement that is conditional on Premier no longer being in an offer period.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London

