Premier Foods No.2 shareholder disappointed in board
April 13, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Premier Foods No.2 shareholder disappointed in board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co, the second-largest shareholder in Premier Foods, said it was “extremely disappointing” the board of the British food maker allowed its suitor McCormick to walk away.

“Extremely disappointing that the board could not recommend an offer at a 106 percent premium to the pre-announcement price,” the U.S. hedge fund told Reuters through a spokesman.

McCormick, a U.S. maker of spices and seasonings, on Wednesday abandoned its takeover pursuit of Premier, after three proposals - at 52 pence, 60 pence and 65 pence per share - were rejected.

Premier’s shares traded at 31.50 pence per share before the approach was revealed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
