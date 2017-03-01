Premier Foods names non-executive director from shareholder Oasis

March 1 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes, appointed a managing director of Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd as non-executive director on Wednesday.

Daniel Wosner, head of Europe for Oasis, will join Premier's remuneration committee.

Oasis will also raise its stake in Premier to 10 percent by June 2018, Premier Foods said.

The fund, founded in 2002 by Seth Fischer, raised its stake to 4.64 percent in October from 3.05 percent reported in July. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)