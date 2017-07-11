BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co enters placement agreement with Crosby Securities
* Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 11 Britain's Premier Foods' said on Tuesday a member of the board of directors representing activist investor Oasis Management had stepped down from the firm's remuneration committee.
The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said the representative, Daniel Wosner, continues to serve as a director on its board. Wosner, the Hong Kong-based investor's head of Europe, was appointed to the board in March. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Future Empire as purchaser and Smart Concept Enterprise entered into bought and sold note