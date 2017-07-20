UPDATE 1-Premier Foods reports dip in first-quarter sales

(Adds details, background)

July 20 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc, owner of Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravy and other British brands, reported a drop in first-quarter sales on Thursday, due to lower sales volumes for its grocery products, a result which it said was in line with its expectations.

The company, which is under mounting pressure to deliver growth after spurning a takeover offer last year from U.S. rival McCormick & Co, said sales in the quarter fell 3.1 percent as a good performance by its Sweet Treats division was offset by a slowdown in sales for its branded grocery products, notably desserts.

Premier said its Sweet Treats division sales included strong performances by its Cadbury and Mr Kipling cakes, which returned to volume growth in the quarter.

However, its said sales volumes in its Grocery division were lower due to a warmer June and a less effective promotional campaign, particularly in the Desserts category, which includes the Angel Delight brand.

"Across the quarter, trading in April and May was encouraging while June was slower in categories such as Flavourings & Seasonings, Desserts and Cooking Sauces & Accompaniments", Premier said.

However, Premier said it maintained its expectations for the full year saying it expected to report positive sales growth in the second quarter and broadly flat sales in the first half.

Last month, Premier Foods said it was exploring options as part of a regular review into maximizing shareholder value after a media report said Premier had hired Credit Suisse to look at steps that could include the sale of one or more brands, a merger with another food group or an outright sale.

Premier rejected a 65 pence per share takeover bid from McCormick in April 2016, prompting criticism from major shareholders and leading to a steep drop in its share price.

Earlier this week McCormick agreed to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group's food business for $4.2 billion. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)