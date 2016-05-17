FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Foods quarterly revenue rises
May 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Premier Foods quarterly revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc reported higher fourth-quarter sales of its branded foods, which include Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, on Tuesday, and said it would take a closer look at streamlining operations in the coming year.

Branded foods sales rose 1 percent in the quarter to April 2, the company said. Overall, revenue rose 1.4 percent in the quarter to 185.5 million pounds.

Branded foods sales accounted for 91 percent of total sales for the quarter, it said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

