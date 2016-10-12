FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Warm September hurts Premier Foods sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

Warm September hurts Premier Foods sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Premier Foods reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales and lowered its full-year outlook on Wednesday, saying a warm start to autumn hurt sales of gravies and some desserts.

Shares of Premier, which had gained around 40 percent since the end of June, were down 10 percent after the results' announcement.

The maker of Bisto gravy and Ambrosia creamy rice and custards said group sales fell 5.4 percent to 172.5 million pounds ($215 mln) in the second quarter, ended Oct. 1, leading to a 1.8 percent decline for the first half.

Sales of its gravies and stocks fell 13 percent and sales of desserts dropped 9 percent.

Premier said its profit expectations for the year were unchanged, due to careful management of costs, but that its sales would now rise by only 1 to 2 percent, versus a prior forecast for an increase of 2 to 4 percent.

It kept the 2 to 4 percent forecast for the medium term. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.