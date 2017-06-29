LONDON, June 29 Premier Foods, the owner
of British food brands including Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock
cubes, is exploring options as part of a regular review into
maximizing shareholder value.
The review comes amid a flurry of activity in the packaged
food sector in which Nestle is being pushed to change
by an activist shareholder, Unilever is
selling its margarines business and Reckitt Benckiser is
selling its mustard business.
"In line with good corporate governance, the group regularly
reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders," the
company said in a statement on Thursday. "These reviews are
carried out in the ordinary course of business as part of the
group's standard planning cycle and also on ad hoc bases, and
may involve external advisors."
A spokesman for Premier Foods declined to elaborate, but the
company's statement was in response to a Wall Street Journal
report that said Premier had hired Credit Suisse to review
options that could include the sale of one or more brands, a
merger with another food group or an outright sale.
Credit Suisse has been an adviser to the company for several
years. A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.
Premier said last month it was changing its strategy to give
equal focus to revenue growth, cost efficiencies and cash
generation. It said on Thursday its board had made no changes to
the new strategy.
Separately, Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management,
which has a representative on Premier's board, said it had
raised its stake in the company to 8.84 percent. Its plan is to
reach 10 percent by June 2018.
Last year, Premier rejected a twice-improved 65
pence-per-share takeover bid from U.S. rival McCormick Foods
, garnering criticism from major shareholders and
leading to a steep drop in its share price.
The shares closed on Wednesday at 40 pence apiece.
The U.S. suitor's offer valued Premier's equity at $774
million at the time, but given the drop in the British currency
since then, the same offer would be worth $698 million now.
($1 = 0.7698 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)