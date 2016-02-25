FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Oil posts wider pretax loss as oil prices bite
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Premier Oil posts wider pretax loss as oil prices bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oil producer Premier Oil Plc reported a wider pretax loss for 2015, hurt by lower oil prices.

Premier, which has operations stretching from the Falkland Islands to Indonesia, reported a pretax loss of $829.6 million for the year, compared with a pretax loss of $362.5 million a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a pretax loss of $336.8 million.

The company, which last month announced the takeover of German utility E.ON’s UK North Sea assets, said it took a non-cash post-tax impairment charge of $583.5 million in the year, due to lower oil price assumptions. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
