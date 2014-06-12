FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Farnell to integrate marketing and distribution businesses
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Premier Farnell to integrate marketing and distribution businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* Today announcing move to an integrated, global organisational structure in its mdd americas and mdd europe & asia pacific marketing and distribution businesses.

* We anticipate that cost to achieve this reorganisation will be approximately £8million and annualised cost benefits, once fully implemented, will be in range of £6-8million

* Benefit in current financial year is likely to be minimal with full benefit anticipated in our 2016 financial year

* Current trading continues to be in line with update provided in our ims on 15 may 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
