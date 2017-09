Sept 18 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* H1 total revenue 479.3 million stg versus 498.2 million stg

* Total profit before taxation 36.4 million stg versus 38.1 million stg

* Believe that group will be well positioned to accelerate its top-line growth and deliver profitability in line with our target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: