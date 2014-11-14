BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees FY operating margin slightly below prior year

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* Premier farnell plc: Interim Management Statement

* Q3 Element14 sales per day grew 3.7% year on year

* Group sales per day grew 2.7% (including raspberry pi), principally reflecting a lower contribution from Akron Brass against exceptionally strong comparatives

* Gross margin declined 0.5 percentage points reflecting softer market conditions in asia and europe as well as mix of business

* We expect gross margin to increase in Q4 but, given recent trends through Q3, we now anticipate that full year operating margin will be slightly below prior year levels

* Following completion of planned strategic investments over remainder of this year group will be well positioned to deliver operating margin range of 10% to 12% through--cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: