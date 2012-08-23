FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Foods to sell spreads & jellies business to Hain for $316 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Premier Foods to sell spreads & jellies business to Hain for $316 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods Plc would sell its sweet spreads and jellies business to U.S.’s Hain Celestial Group Inc for 200 million pounds ($316.07 million), its third sale of business this year.

While the sale would help Premier Foods cut its ballooning debt built up during a spending spree before the 2007 credit crunch, it would help Hain Celestial Group expand in the United Kingdom.

“The acquisition of the Premier Foods brands furthers our goal to expand in the United Kingdom with the addition of ambient grocery products,” Hain Celestial’s Chief Executive Irwin Simon said.

Premier Foods, the owner of a string of iconic British food brands like Hovis bread, Batchelors quick meals, Mr. Kipling cakes and Loyd Grossman cooking sauces, said the agreement includes the sale of its Hartley‘s, Robertson‘s, Frank Cooper, Keiller, Gales and Sun-Pat brands.

With the three sales this year, Premier Foods would raise 275 million pounds of the 330 million pounds in disposal proceeds it aimed to achieve by June 2014.

The company sold its flour brand Elephant Atta and Sarson’s vinegar business this year for a total of 75 million pounds.

The disposals would cut the company’s net debt 22 percent since the first half, Premier Foods’ Chief Executive Michael Clarke said. Net debt at Premier Foods was 1.3 billion pounds as at June 30.

Premier Foods shares closed at 66.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange while Hain Clestial shares closed at $56.75 on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.