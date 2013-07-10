FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Foods reorganises milling business
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Premier Foods reorganises milling business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PLC : * Reorganisation of milling business to strengthen customer focus and adjust

capacity to market * Barry mill closure proposed * Restructuring guidance for 2013 unchanged * Dedicated management structure will be established to oversee the company’s

rank hovis free trade business * Will invest an additional c.£1million in improving the capability of its

Southampton and wellingborough sites * Consultations with the employees in barry will begin over the coming days * Expected costs for restructuring of the business announced will remain

unchanged at approximately £28 million * closure expected by the end of October 2013, resulting in the loss of around 43 employees plus a smaller number of local contractors * Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.