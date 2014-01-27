FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Foods, Gores Group to jointly operate Hovis
January 27, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Premier Foods, Gores Group to jointly operate Hovis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods has signed an agreement with U.S. investment firm The Gores Group to jointly operate its struggling bread division, in a deal which values the unit at 87.5 million pounds ($144.40 million).

The Gores Group will pay 30 million pounds for a 51 percent stake in the bread business, which will operate under the Hovis name. The transaction will give Premier Foods a short-term cash inflow of 28 million pounds which it intends to invest in its grocery business, it said on Monday.

The two parties have also agreed to invest a combined 45 million pounds in Hovis which will enable a 200 million pound five-year investment programme for the bread business.

Premier Foods also said its trading profit for the year to the end of December was in line with expectations.

