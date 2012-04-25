FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Premier Foods quarterly sales rise
April 25, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Premier Foods quarterly sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 sales up 1.3 pct to 427 mln stg

* FY expectations unchanged

* To continue to divest some businesses

April 25 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, Britain’s biggest food manufacturer, said first-quarter sales rose slightly and its cost cut and restructuring programme was on track.

The maker of Bisto gravy and Hovis bread, which has been working to turn its business around, said the consumer environment would be less challenging than 2011, and it would continue to divest some businesses.

Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to 427 million pounds ($689.59 million).

“Our focus for 2012 remains unchanged, to stabilise the business and invest in our recovery,” said Chief Executive Michael Clarke, who joined Premier Foods from Kraft last September.

Food manufacturers are facing pressure on margins from rising costs of ingredients and raw materials.

Premier Foods, whose debt had ballooned following the acquisitions of RHM and Campbell Soups’ UK and Irish business in 2006, has been selling assets and cutting costs and jobs.

The company’s shares, which have nearly tripled since the beginning of this year, closed at 16.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

