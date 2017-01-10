FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods looks to raise prices
January 10, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 7 months ago

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods looks to raise prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, maker of UK classics like Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, is in talks with retailers over potential mid-single digit percentage price increases, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, as it seeks to offset higher costs and the weak British pound.

"The situation on pricing differs between our different categories and brands and is currently under discussion with our individual retail customers," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "On average we are considering rises around the mid single digit mark."

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton

