FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Foods profit rises on boost from key brands
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Premier Foods profit rises on boost from key brands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods Plc said first-half profit rose 3 percent on strong sales of its key brands, and reaffirmed its full-year expectations while remaining cautious amid the current economic environment.

The owner of a string of iconic British food brands like Hovis, Batchelors, Mr. Kipling and Sharwood’s said trading profit from ongoing business rose to 72.2 million pounds ($112.75 million) for January-June from 70.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales from ongoing businesses were down 2.3 percent at 852.3 million pounds. Power Brands sales increased 2 percent to 418.9 million pounds, owing to strong performances by Loyd Grossman, Batchelors and Mr. Kipling.

The company is weighed down by hefty debt built up during a spending spree before the 2007 credit crunch.

Premier Foods, which had a net debt of 1.3 billion pounds as at June 30, is disposing its non-core products to focus on eight key brands including Hovis bread and Sharwood’s curry range in a bid to turn around its business.

Premier Foods shares, which have risen about 22 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 72.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.