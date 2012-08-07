UPDATE 1-Premier Foods to cut costs earlier than planned

* Says to save 40 mln stg by year end, ahead of 2013 end target

* H1 trading profit from ongoing business up 3 pct at 72.2 mln stg

* Sales from ongoing business down 2.3 pct at 852.3 mln stg

* Bread business a concern - analyst

By Monika Shinghal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Premier Foods Plc said it would achieve its cost-saving target one year earlier than expected and that its first-half profit rose on lower costs and strong sales of its key brands, sending its shares up 10 percent.

The owner of a string of iconic British food brands like Hovis bread, Batchelors quick meals, Mr. Kipling cakes and Loyd Grossman cooking sauces said it would save 40 million pounds ($62.46 million) by the end of this year.

Analysts welcomed the announcement from the company, which has been selling businesses to cut its ballooning debt which it built up during a spending spree before the 2007 credit crunch.

This is impressive, and will help to offset the dilution from further disposals, Panmure Gordon analyst Graham Jones wrote in a note to clients.

Net debt at Premier Foods was 1.3 billion pounds as at June 30.

“As we continue our divestment programme, we plan to take further costs out of the business,” Chief Executive Michael Clarke said.

The company sold its flour brand Elephant Atta and Sarson’s vinegar business this year.

WHEAT PRICES WEIGH

Trading profit from ongoing business rose to 72.2 million pounds for January-June from 70.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales from ongoing businesses were down 2.3 percent at 852.3 million pounds. Power Brands sales increased 2 percent to 418.9 million pounds, owing to strong performances by Loyd Grossman, Batchelors and Mr. Kipling.

Selling general and administrative expenses were down 18 percent at 64.8 million pounds.

“They have grown profit a little bit faster than sales this year ... because they have achieved the cost savings they have targeted more quickly than they had expected,” Investec Bank analyst Martin Deboo said.

However, there is concern that rising wheat prices could hurt Premier Foods’ bread business, which accounts for about 33 percent of total sales.

Profit from the bread business was down 1.7 percent at 253.1 million pounds in the first half.

“Across our portfolio we are managing commodity fluctuations very well. The only area which is proving to be an exception area is wheat. It is the only area where we are looking to pass on prices,” CEO Clarke said.

UK wheat prices have risen about 27 percent since the beginning of the year.

Premier Foods shares were up 1 percent at 73.25 pence at 1045 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.