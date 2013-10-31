UPDATE 1-Premier Foods blames hot summer for sales slowdown

* Third-quarter sales fall 3.2 pct

* Company stands by full-year expectations

* Shares down 11 pct

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Premier Foods on Thursday reported a sharp slowdown in third-quarter sales, blaming a hotter-than-average summer in Britain, sending the food maker’s shares down 11 percent.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes, Hovis bread and Bisto gravy said underlying sales fell 3.2 percent to 283 million pounds in the three months to September 30. That compares with a 0.9 percent decline in the first half of the year.

“Overall the quarter started slowly as the hotter than average summer significantly impacted a number of the categories in which the company competes, although this was less marked in desserts and cake,” it said.

Still, Premier stood by its full-year targets, which include free cash flow of 50 million to 70 million pounds.

Premier’s shares fell 11 percent to 158.5 pence by 1025 GMT.