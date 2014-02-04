FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Oil CEO Simon Lockett resigns
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 4, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Premier Oil CEO Simon Lockett resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Britain’s Premier Oil, Simon Lockett, has decided to step down after nine years in the role, the company said on Tuesday.

Premier said Lockett would remain as CEO until a replacement had been found, and that he would also take part in the selection process.

Lockett said in a statement he was “looking forward to pursuing new business opportunities.”

Premier struggled to hit production targets last year, twice cutting forecasts due to problems at projects in Britain’s North Sea and Vietnam. Oil production for 2014 is expected to be flat or at most grow 8 percent, due to maintenance and efficiency issues in the wake of successive downgrades last year.

During Lockett’s leadership, Premier’s share price has increased by over 140 percent, outperforming the FTSE 250 of midcap shares, while average production has jumped 56 percent, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.