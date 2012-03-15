FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Premium Brands profit falls as costs rise
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada
March 15, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Premium Brands profit falls as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s specialty food maker Premium Brands Holdings Corp reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit hurt mainly by high input costs.

The company’s earnings fell to C$1.52 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, from C$4.06 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned C$2.5 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company rose 60 percent to C$250.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for its retail segment more than doubled to C$25.9 million on recent acquisitions and higher freight and fuel costs, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Premium Brands closed at C$17.09 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.