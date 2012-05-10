FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Premium Brands profit rises on retail strength
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Premium Brands profit rises on retail strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian specialty food maker Premium Brands Holdings Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as retail revenue rose on higher prices and a mild winter.

The company’s earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.1 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, from C$922,000, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the Richmond, British Columbia-based company rose 42 percent to C$218.7 million for the first quarter - the weakest in the year.

Retail segment revenue rose 71 percent to C$134.9 million on Easter sales and recent acquisitions.

Shares of Premium Brands closed at C$17.84 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.