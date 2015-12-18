FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PREPA extends deadline for restructuring support agreement
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

PREPA extends deadline for restructuring support agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island’s debt-laden power utility, said it had extended to Friday a restructuring support agreement to allow a continuation of talks with its monoline bond insurers and supporting creditors.

PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, had said last Tuesday that it had extended the deadline for the restructuring support agreement to Dec. 17.

The company reached a deal in September under which certain bondholders and lenders agreed to accept 15 percent repayment reductions in exchange for new, healthier bonds.

However, it has not reached an agreement with the monoline bond insurers such as Assured Guaranty and MBIA Inc’s National Public Finance Guarantee for the deal to work.

PREPA has extended the deadline a handful of times before for reaching agreement with its monoline bond insurers. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.