LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - President Petroleum Co PLC : * Farm-in agreement and placing * To raise £30.92 million assuming a full take-up under the open offer. * Farm-in agreement provides for President to earn up to a 59 per cent.

interest in the pirity block * Farm-in agreement with pirity hidrocarburos (a subsidiary of petrovictory); * 60 per cent. interest in the demattei block from crescent global oil paraguay

s.a.