PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The Telegraph

HUNDREDS MORE JOBS LOST AS AXMINSTER COLLAPSES AND DREAMS TAKEOVER NEARS

Hundreds more jobs are to be lost in the retail industry after Axminster Carpets fell into administration and private equity group Sun European Partners edged closer to a takeover of bed group Dreams that is likely to result in the closure of stores.

GEORGE OSBORNE ISOLATED AGAINST EUROPE‘S BONUS CURB

George Osborne vowed to water-down European pay rules - even as leaders declared a “crystal clear” deal to cap bonuses and some called for the restrictions to be extended to bank salaries too.

FSA WAS WARNED OF ‘SIGNIFICANT’ LIBOR PROBLEM IN 2008

Bank regulators realised as early as 2008 that manipulation Libor could pose a “significant” problem for the banking industry, it has emerged.

EASYJET FLIES INTO THE FTSE - DESPITE THE TURBULENCE

EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou began with little more than two hired planes, his orange brand and the mantra “Making flying as affordable as a pair of jeans - 29 pounds one way”.

From those inaugural flights, easyJet has glided into the FTSE-100 as the operator of 217 planes, flying 55 million passengers last year on 600 routes across 30 countries.

G4S SELLING U.S. GOVERNMENT ARM AFTER REVENUES FALTER

G4S, the security company responsible for the Olympics staffing fiasco, is selling its U.S. government business after budget cuts and delays hit revenues at the division.

The Guardian

FSA REPORT CLEARS STAFF OF NEGLIGENCE IN FAILING TO SPOT LIBOR RIGGING

Staff at the chief City regulator should be cleared of negligence despite failing to spot clues that banks were manipulating interest rates to generate millions of pounds in bonuses and profits, an internal report into the Libor rigging scandal has ruled.

UK SERVICES SECTOR GROWTH REDUCES TRIPLE-DIP RECESSION FEARS

Britain’s vast and crucial services sector picked up in February, raising hopes the economy could narrowly avoid dropping into a triple-dip recession.

IKEA TO OPEN BUDGET HOTEL CHAIN

The Ikea furniture chain is aiming to create a home from home with a chain of budget hotels across austerity-gripped Europe.

GLENCORE BOSS PAYS HIMSELF $172 MLN DIVIDEND DESPITE 75 PCT PLUNGE IN PROFITS

Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg boasted that he was one of the lowest paid chief executives in the FTSE 100 - as he paid himself a dividend of $172 million (113 million pounds) for the year.

The Times

PAYDAY LOAN COMPANIES FACE GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN

Ministers will announce a crackdown on Wednesday on the mushrooming payday loan industry, placing curbs on TV adverts and threatening other restrictions if abuses are not stamped out.

STANCHART FINES WEIGH ON BONUS PAYOUTS

Standard Chartered has cut its bonus pool by 7 percent as a result of last year’s fines for breaking sanctions on Iran.

The Independent

TULLETT PREBON BOSS WARNS OF EU LAWMAKERS’ THREAT TO LONDON

The head of one of Britain’s largest broking firms has warned that the European Union bonus caps which were being finalised in Brussels will damage London’s position as a financial centre.

YAHOO WRONG TO RECALL STAFF TO OFFICE, SAYS REGUS CHIEF

Marissa Mayer, the chief executive of Yahoo, is “absolutely wrong” to tell her home workers to return to the office, according to Regus’s chief executive Mark Dixon.