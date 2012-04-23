PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 24

The Times

MURDOCH PREPARES TO FACE LEVESON INQUIRY

James Murdoch will be questioned under oath on Tuesday as Britain’s Leveson inquiry turns its attention to the links between newspaper proprietors and politicians.

LENDING STRANGLES HOPES FOR RECOVERY

The most relentless lending squeeze on record is stifling companies’ ability to invest and derailing Britain’s fading recovery hopes, businesses warned in the wake of dire Bank of England figures.

The Telegraph

MARKETS PLUNGE AS DEBT RESCUE PLANS UNRAVEL

More than 120 billion pound ($193.15 billion) was wiped off the value of Europe’s biggest companies on Monday amid fears that the euro zone’s commitment to austerity was being swept away by political rebellion - just as its debts hit record levels.

CWW FACES SHAREHOLDER REVOLT OVER VODAFONE DEAL

The chief executive of Cable & Wireless Worldwide is set to make 1 million pound from five months work after the group agreed a 1 billion pound takeover by Vodafone, but the plans were put into doubt after a major investor voiced its opposition.

FACEBOOK REPORTS FALL IN Q1 PROFITS

Facebook has revealed in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that revenues rose in the first quarter of 2012 but profits fell.

The Guardian

SPECULATION MOUNTS OVER NEXT BOE GOVERNOR

Former British cabinet secretary Lord O‘Donnell has refused to rule himself out of the running for the job of governor of the Bank of England, reigniting speculation about who will replace Sir Mervyn King next year.

The Independent

GATWICK OWNER GIP BUYS EDINBURGH AIRPORT

Edinburgh Airport has at last been sold, with owner BAA on Monday offloading the base in Scotland’s capital to the owner of Gatwick and London City airports for 807 million pounds.