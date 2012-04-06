PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 6

The Times
A shock fall in the factory output quashed hopes of a strong economic rebound in the first quarter and contradicted claims that British manufacturing is flourishing thanks to the cheaper pound.
The chances of a quarter of the positions on the boards of the FTSE 100 companies being filled by women within three years remain a long shot, judging by statistics released by a leading campaign group.
The Telegraph
The cost to News International of the phone-hacking scandal has soared to 240 million pounds ($379.93 million) as write-downs, legal claims and redundancy payments have punched a hole in the accounts of Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper empire.
British Gas has admitted it will have to replace many of the 400,000 smart meters it has installed in UK homes - after new government guidelines deemed they were not smart enough.
The Guardian
A senior employee at Virgin Atlantic has resigned after allegations that she passed private flight details of celebrities, including England footballer Ashley Cole and actress Sienna Miller, to a global paparazzi agency.
The Independent
Buoyant figures from London’s recruitment firm Robert Walters on Thursday might suggest Britain’s professional job market is roaring back into health.