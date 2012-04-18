PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 18

The Times
The departure of a single member from the euro could trigger a “full blown panic” that rips the entire single currency apart, according to alarming analysis by the International Monetary Fund.
The Telegraph
Britain faces another 50 billion pounds of spending cuts and tax rises to cover the costs of age related healthcare and bring the national debt under control, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Repsol has appealed to the World Bank to extract $10 billion in compensation from Argentina for the raid on its assets that has rattled global investors.
UK‘S M&S ADMITS “OWN GOAL” OVER STOCK FAILURE
British retailer Marks & Spencer admitted it had scored an embarrassing “own goal” after it failed to stock enough popular leopard-print tops, cardigans, jumpers and ballet pumps, severely denting its sales in the first three months of the year.
The Guardian
A jump in the price of food and clothing compared with a year ago pushed up inflation to 3.5 percent in March, according to official figures.
The Independent
Aquascutum, the 160-year-old British clothing retailer which has dressed Winston Churchill and the Queen Mother, collapsed into administration today, jeopardising 250 jobs.