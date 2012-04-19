PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 19

The Times

UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MAY

The number of Britons out of work has fallen for the first time since May last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

WORLDWIDE WAR IS OVER AFTER TATA WAVES GOODBYE

Hopes of a bidding war for Cable & Wireless Worldwide faded on Wednesday after one of its two suitors unexpectedly withdrew from negotiations.

The Telegraph

KING RUNS BANK LIKE A ‘TYRANT’, SAYS FORMER BOE MEMBER

A former interest-rate setter at the Bank of England has launched a blistering attack on its Governor, Sir Mervyn King, dismissing him as a power-crazed “tyrant”.

TESCO COMMITS 1 BILLION POUND FOR COMPANY REVAMP

The chief executive of Tesco admitted the need for “fundamental change” as the company committed 1 billion pound ($1.60 billion) to turn around its ailing UK business.

DUTCH RATINGS UNDER THREAT

Fitch Ratings has issued the clearest warning to date that the Netherlands faces the loss of its AAA status if it fails to deliver austerity or succumbs to political turbulence.

The Guardian

SETBACK FOR UK‘S WIND INDUSTRY

Britain’s nascent wind industry has received a serious setback after a major foreign investor scrapped plans for a research centre and turbine factories that would have created 1,700 jobs - 12 months after giving them the green light.

The Independent

UK POLICE HAND PHONE HACKING FILE TO PROSECUTOR

Police investigating the phone hacking scandal have passed to the Crown Prosecution Service files relating to the 11 suspects, thought to include the former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks.