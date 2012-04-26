PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 26

The Times

GOLDMAN CHIEF LAUNCHES THE FIGHTBACK

Lloyd Blankfein on Wednesday ended a two year media silence to launch a fightback against criticism of Goldman Sachs and its corporate culture.

UK FORD WORKERS THREATENING STRIKE

The rising tide of industrial unrest has spread to Ford , where trade unions are threatening to take workers out on the first British strike at the motor giant since the 1970s.

The Telegraph

EC SET TO RELAX FISCAL TARGETS AS REVOLT SPREADS

The European Commission is preparing a major shift in economic strategy, fearing that excessive fiscal tightening will inflict unnecessary damage on a string of euro zone countries.

HARLEY DAVIDSON RIDING TO RECOVERY

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson said the U.S. is back on the road to recovery after it registered a 20 percent rise in sales. The iconic manufacturer saw sales hit $1.3 billion over the last quarter.

BARCLAYS CHIEF‘S PAY IS ‘OUT OF ORDER’

The multimillion-pound remuneration package of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond is “out of order”, according to the head of the Institute of Directors (IoD), one of Britain’s largest business groups.

The Guardian

UK DIPS BACK INTO ANOTHER RECESSION

The British government’s badly received budget took a fresh turn for the worse on Wednesday when the latest set of growth figures showed Britain plunging into its first double-dip recession since 1975.

The Independent

VIRGIN SAYS USAIN BOLT IS BOOSTING SALES

Virgin Media on Wednesday claimed its decision to up its advertising spend by 50 percent to 53 million pound ($85.40 million) in the past quarter had paid off, as subscriber numbers jumped for its premium pay-TV and super-fast broadband.