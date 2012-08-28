PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 28

The Times

SMALL BUSINESSES THREATENED BY PAYMENTS SCANDAL

The government was facing calls on Monday to increase support for cash-strapped small businesses as new figures revealed that more than a million are suffering because customers, many of them larger rivals, are delaying payments.

The Telegraph

APPLE SHARES SOAR AFTER COURT VICTORY, RIVALS SUFFER

Apple shares surged to a record high on Monday and Samsung and Google’s fell, as investors reacted to the iPhone maker’s U.S. courtroom victory that threatens to reshape the multi-billion dollar smartphone industry.

BRANSON‘S WEST COAST RAIL RECORD ATTACKED

Richard Branson came under a scathing attack on Monday over his stewardship of the West Coast main line as he faced further setbacks in his efforts to hang on to the franchise.

BBC MAY AXE TV PRODUCTION ‘IN-HOUSE’

The BBC is considering moves to axe or significantly scale back its “in-house” television production unit and order more programmes from outside companies.

The Guardian

MOVE OSBORNE IN RESHUFFLE, VOTERS TELL PM

George Osborne is identified as the government’s weak link in a fresh poll showing that nearly half of voters believe he should be removed as chancellor in the forthcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The Independent

FIRST-TIME BUYERS STILL FEEL THE PAIN

The average first-time buyer is now paying an extra 118 pounds ($190) a year in mortgage payments despite the recent launch of the Bank of England’s 80 billion pound Funding for Lending scheme to cut the cost of borrowing, new figures reveal.