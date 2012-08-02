PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 2

The Times

BANK BOSSES AT ODDS OVER EURO

The president of Germany’s Bundesbank insisted that his organisation’s views would not be swept aside in the debate over the euro as he warned the European Central Bank to abide by its narrow monetary policy mandate.

The Telegraph

PRESSURE ON SPAIN TO BOW TO BAILOUT

Italy’s leader Mario Monti is to make a last-ditch effort on Thursday to persuade Spain to swallow its pride and accept a formal rescue, hoping to clear the way for double-barrelled action by bail-out funds and the European Central Bank.

UK MINISTERS DISCUSS NATIONALISING RBS

Cabinet ministers were tonight reported to have held discussions over a full nationalisation of Royal Bank of Scotland but talks are understood to have stalled amid a lack of support from the Treasury.

The Guardian

GB COLLECTS ITS FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD

Britain’s first gold medals of the London Games sparked relief and euphoria on Wednesday as rowers Helen Glover and Heather Stanning made history and Bradley Wiggins laid claim to the title of the nation’s greatest Olympian.

The Independent

GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE SPARKED RAUSING‘S TRAGIC SPIRAL

Hans Rausing, the billionaire Tetra Pak heir, was spared jail on Wednesday for failing to bury his wife Eva after a court heard how two glasses of champagne sparked a 12-year spiral which led to her death.

SHRINKING UK INDUSTRY BRINGS MORE WOE

British manufacturing shrank at its fastest rate for three years in July, highlighting the perilous state of the economy as the Government encourages banks to lend more to businesses and households.