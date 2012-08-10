FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 10
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
August 10, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

BARCLAYS’ NEW BROOM COMES FROM THE OLD SCHOOL

A veteran City grandee with a reputation as a traditionalist was on Thursday named as the chairman of Barclays.

BANK OF CANADA CHIEF ‘WON‘T REPLACE KING’

The Governor of the Bank of Canada has ruled himself out as a possible successor to Sir Mervyn King at the Bank of England.

The Telegraph

UK‘S OSBORNE DEMANDS ‘FAIR TREATMENT’ OF STAN CHART

George Osborne has intervened in the escalating row over Standard Chartered with three calls to the U.S. Treasury Secretary in which he demanded “fair treatment of British businesses” by U.S. regulators.

MAN UTD TO BECOME THE WORLD‘S MOST VALUABLE CLUB

Manchester United’s New York floatation was priced at $14 a share on Thursday, below the $16 to $20 range marketed to investors.

The Guardian

LEGAL CHALLENGE TO UK OVER SECRET US ‘KILL LIST’

Britain’s role in supplying information to an American military “kill list” in Afghanistan is being subjected to legal challenge amid growing international concern over targeted strikes against suspected insurgents and drug traffickers.

The Independent

ASSAD‘S FURY PUTS REBELS TO FLIGHT

Bashar al-Assad’s forces achieved a crucial breakthrough in the bloody battle for Aleppo on Thursday, storming through the main rebel defence lines and positioning themselves for further assaults to reoccupy the city.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.