PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 13
August 13, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

BIG FOUR CRITICISE ‘UNFAIR’ PLAN TO RAISE FINES

Top accountants have hit back at plans by auditing regulators to drastically increase the fines they will face for misconduct, describing the proposals as “irrational” and “fundamentally misconceived”.

TRAVELODGE EYES A VOLUNTARY DEAL

British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement as it seeks to rebalance its finances.

The Telegraph

SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR ANGLO AMERICAN CEO EXIT

Cynthia Carroll, chief executive of Anglo American, is under attack from shareholders who have demanded an immediate change of management because they have lost confidence in her strategy and leadership.

WALKER URGED TO DEFEND BARCLAYS AGAINST BANK-BASHING

Sir David Walker must be wary of being “too political” at Barclays and prove he is capable of standing up for the bank against “hostile regulators”, leading shareholders have warned.

The Guardian

LEARN FROM UK OLYMPIANS, SAYS KING

Bank of England governor urges City of London to embrace fair play and work ethic of athletes at London Games.

The Independent

A MUSICAL FAREWELL TO THE WORLD

After 16 days of sporting heroism which made London the centre of the world, the curtain fell on the Olympics last night with a display of exuberant - at times anarchic - revelry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
