PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 23

The Times

FUGITIVE TYCOON GUILTY OF THEFT

Asil Nadir, one of Britain’s most notorious fugitives, is facing a lengthy jail term for plundering his Polly Peck empire of almost 29 million pounds ($45.83 million).

WATCHDOG TO GET TOUGH ON EXOTIC INVESTMENTS

The sale of investments such as fine wines and overseas forestry plantations to ordinary retail customers should be more strictly policed after a string of mis-selling scandals, the Financial Services Authority said.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE PLANS ‘FLAWED AND SELF-DEFEATING’

The British government’s austerity programme risks becoming “self-defeating”, the Chancellor George Osborne has been warned by the most senior economist yet to intervene in the debate over growth.

‘LAST CHANCE’ FOR GREECE TO MEET BAILOUT CONDITIONS

Greece has “one last chance” to meet its bailout conditions, according to Jean Claude Juncker in comments that crushed hopes for an imminent change of strategy for Athens and the euro zone.

COMMERZBANK CAUGHT UP IN IRAN SANCTION SCANDAL

Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank has become the latest bank to be caught up in a U.S. investigation into sanctions busting by major international financial institutions.

The Guardian

CLASS DIVIDE IN HEALTH WIDENS

The stark social class divide in the health of Britons is widening as better off people increasingly shun damaging habits such as smoking and eating badly but poorer people do not, authoritative new research has shown.

The Independent

SANTANDER UNDER FIRE FOR MORTGAGE HIKE

The Spanish-owned bank Santander was accused of “profiteering” on Wednesday after it sneaked out a huge mortgage rate hike in letters to customers.

FOOD CRISIS DESCRIBED BY TRADER AS ‘GOOD FOR BUSINESS’

The United Nations, aid agencies and the British Government have lined up to attack the world’s largest commodities trading company, Glencore, after it described the current global food crisis and soaring world prices as a “good” business opportunity.