PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 29

The Times
HMRC ATTACKED FOR ‘PATHETIC’ RESPONSE TO ALCOHOL TAX
Efforts by HM Revenue & Customs to clamp down on alcohol tax fraud have been lambasted as inadequate by an influential House of Commons watchdog.
The Telegraph
David Cameron will not drop his opposition to a third runway at Heathrow until at least 2015 despite warnings from business leaders that the delay is damaging the economy.
Spanish savers withdrew nearly 60 billion pounds ($94.98 billion) from the country’s banks last month as fears of a Greek-style economic collapse rise.
The Guardian
Britain’s wealthiest people should face an emergency tax to avoid a breakdown in social cohesion as the country fights an “economic war” caused by a longer than expected recession, Nick Clegg said.
The Independent
Claims management companies (CMCs) could be forced to pay back millions to consumers under new plans announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Justice.