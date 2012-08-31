FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 31
#Bank of England
August 31, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

JENKINS VOWS TO TRANSFORM BARCLAYS

The new chief executive of Barclays signalled on Thursday that he was abandoning the hallowed profits target of his predecessor, Bob Diamond, within hours of being named in the new role.

The Telegraph

CHINA‘S FEAR GROWS OVER EURO ZONE CRISIS

China has expressed deep alarm at the escalating crisis in Europe and warned against austerity overkill as Europe’s crumbling demand sends shockwaves through Asia.

QATAR HOLDING WILL NOT SUPPORT ‘GLENSTRATA’ DEAL

The Glencore and Xstrata mega-merger was left hanging in the balance tonight after Qatar Holding confirmed its plans to vote against the miner’s proposed tie-up.

The Guardian

ASHDOWN‘S PLEA TO BACK CLEGG

Paddy Ashdown, the former Liberal Democrat leader, has made an impassioned plea for party members to avoid “short-term personal manoeuvring” and to stand by Nick Clegg after the first open revolt against his leadership.

The Independent

FOX IS TRINITY MIRROR‘S NEW CHIEF

Departing HMV boss Simon Fox is the surprise new chief executive of troubled newspaper group Trinity Mirror .

SHOPPERS RUSH TO PAY CREDIT CARD BILLS

Nervous British shoppers are paying off their credit cards at the fastest rate for nearly six years, the Bank of England said on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
