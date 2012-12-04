PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 4

The Times
Thousands of offshore companies are exploiting a loophole which allows them to buy up some of Britain’s most expensive homes and avoid paying taxes on them - Times investigation.
A flagship lending scheme in the UK misfired in its first three months as top banks drew on the cheap funding but failed to pass the benefits on to their customers.
The Telegraph
UK finance minister is expected to announce a new generation of Private Finance Initiative schemes, but with safeguards to ensure the taxpayer shares in any profits.
BSKYB CHIEF TO HEAD MURDOCH‘S UK NEWSPAPER OPERATION
The chief operating officer at BSkyB was brought in to News Corp’s UK newspaper operation, News International on Monday, as Rupert Murdoch set out plans to carve News Corp in two.
FINANCIAL CRISIS “LIKE WORLD WAR” - HALDANE
Leading Bank of England official, Andrew Haldane, has warned that the financial crisis has been as economically devastating as a world war and may still be a burden on “our grandchildren”.
Terry Leahy is to return to the retail industry as chairman of B&M Bargains after the discount chain was bought by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
The Guardian
Lost tax revenue from services bought from suppliers based overseas is more than 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) a year, says report, adding to pressure on George Osborne to close tax loopholes.
The United Nations is preparing to evacuate all non-essential staff from Syria, citing the “prevailing security situation” amid fears that the regime may use chemical weapons.
The Independent
James Crosby, the former HBOS chief executive sold two-thirds of his shares in the bank in the two years before its near-collapse.
HMV sold a major chunk of MAMA Group, the live-music business on Monday to LDC, the private-equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group for 7.3 million pounds.
Rupert Murdoch has split his publishing and TV businesses sooner than expected, making a string of sweeping changes across News Corp, including at News International.