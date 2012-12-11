PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 11

The Times

MAN CHIEF IS SHOWN DOOR AS INVESTORS’ PATIENCE RUNS OUT

The chief executive of Man Group has been ousted in a shareholder coup after failing to lead a turnaround at the hedge fund management company he has run for five years.

The Telegraph

EU PENSION RULES WOULD COST 180,000 JOBS, SAYS CBI

New European pension rules would lead to 180,000 UK jobs being lost and would hit businesses with 350 billion pounds ($562.61 billion) of added costs, the CBI has warned, as it called for the “crazy” and “wrong-headed” proposals to be ditched.

BRANSON‘S BET ON VIRGIN BRAND SURVIVING

Sir Richard Branson has hit back at British Airways, challenging the airline’s boss Willie Walsh to take up a 1 million pounds bet over the future of Virgin Atlantic, in a move that underlined his determination to remain at the controls of the carrier he founded.

ROLLS-ROYCE CHEATED ME, CLAIMS WHISTLEBLOWER

A whistleblower at the centre of bribery allegations concerning Rolls-Royce claims he was left feeling “depressed” and “cheated” by his experiences at the FTSE 100 manufacturer.

The Guardian

SNOOPER‘S BILL IS UNWORKABLE, CLEGG TELLS MAY

A coalition clash over the home secretary’s “snooper’s charter” legislation has opened up at the highest level, with Nick Clegg bluntly telling Theresa May: “We cannot proceed with this bill and we have to go back to the drawing board.”

The Independent

BLOOMBERG MULLS POSSIBLE BID FOR FT

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire mayor of New York, is considering whether to make a bid for the Financial Times, amid renewed speculation that the paper’s owner, Pearson, will be ready to sell soon.