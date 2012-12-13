PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 13

The Times
James Harding, the editor of The Times newspaper, resigned on Wednesday, saying it had become clear to him that News Corporation wanted to appoint a new editor.
Britain has the most job vacancies in nearly three years as employment hovers at a record high, according to official figures that clashed sharply with downbeat official growth forecasts.
The Telegraph
The Bank of England could be given a new mission statement and instructions to do more to boost growth in the economy under plans being considered by ministers.
Rebekah Brooks is understood to have received a 10.9 million pounds ($17.57 million) payoff from News International, where she was chief executive, after the media group admitted it handed the sum to “one director as compensation for loss of office”.
The Guardian
PM ADMITS ‘SHOCKING LEVELS OF COLLUSION’ IN FINUCANE MURDER
The prime minister’s frankest admission yet that the state colluded in the 1989 murder of the Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane has failed to quell demands from his family, human rights organisations and the Irish government for a full public inquiry.
The Independent
GOOGLE BOSS: I‘M PROUD OF OUR TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEME
The head of the internet giant Google defied growing anger about his firm’s tax-avoidance strategy on Wednesday, boasting that he was “proud” of the steps it had taken to cut its tax bill.