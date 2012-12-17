PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 17

The Times
The stagnant economy has hit the pockets of partners at one of Britain’s leading professional services firms, wiping 17 percent off the average profit shares of senior bean counters at KPMG.
The Telegraph
Trafigura, the controversial oil trading group that was forced to pay millions of dollars relating to toxic waste spills, could raise billions in a London Stock Exchange flotation next year.
The coalition’s financial reforms could be seriously challenged this week by demands from the banking commission for a far more radical overhaul of British lenders.
Rome will not be forced to seek help from the European Central Bank’s emergency scheme, according to the governor of the Bank of Italy in a strong rebuttal of economists’ claims that the country faced another crisis on the bond markets.
The Guardian
The government is facing a clash with some of the country’s most senior judges who will this week attempt to force ministers to relinquish control of the running of the supreme court.
The Independent
The days of the banking middlemen may be numbered as a technological revolution in business lending shakes the dominance of the UK’s biggest banks, a senior director of the Bank of England has said.