PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 27

The Times

KINGFISHER IN TALKS OVER POTENTIAL RESCUE PACKAGE

Kingfisher Airlines is in talks with two foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could pave the way for IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, to take a minority stake.

The Telegraph

HSBC SET TO CLAW BACK ‘MIS-SELLING’ BONUSES

HSBC, Britain’s largest bank, is set to claw back thousands of pounds of bonuses from executives after the mis-selling of nearly 300 million pounds ($475.72 million) of long term care bonds to elderly customers.

BP OIL SPILL TRIAL DELAYED FOR SETTLEMENT TALK

The long-awaited trial into the Gulf of Mexico oil spill has been postponed at the eleventh hour to give BP more time to reach a settlement.

G20 LEADERS TELL EUROPE TO EASE DEBT CRISIS

The world’s leading economic powers said they would not stump up more cash to fight Europe’s debt crisis until the euro zone members increase their own contributions, in a move that piles pressure on this week’s Brussels summit.

The Guardian

WIND COMPANIES REVIEWING UK INVESTMENT

Billions of pounds’ worth of investment in Britain’s energy infrastructure is on hold or uncertain because of concerns over the government’s commitment to wind energy, a survey found.

The Independent

SIEMENS BOSS SPEAKS OUT OVER UK CONTRACT

Siemens has broken its silence over the 1.4 billion pounds Thameslink trains contract, which the German giant won last year to much criticism that British jobs would be put at risk.

UK‘S CBI BACKS NEW RULES TO CUT OUT TAX DODGING

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has backed new powers for the government to stamp out aggressive corporate tax avoidance schemes, which the employers’ organisation admits seriously damage the reputation of British industry.