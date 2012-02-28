PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 28

The Times

BARCLAYS ON BACK FOOT OVER TAX LOOPHOLE

A leading UK bank has been accused of using “highly abusive” arrangements to avoid paying hundreds of millions of pounds in tax as the government acts to close loopholes.

The Telegraph

ROW BREWS OVER HSBC CHIEF‘S HUGE BONUS

HSBC has stoked the row over bonuses in the City of London as its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, received a pay package or 2011 worth nearly 8 million pounds ($12.67 million), while 4 UK-based staff of the bank earned more than 1 million pounds last year.

PRUDENTIAL PAYS SMALL SUM TO UK TAXMAN

Prudential, the UK insurer which on Sunday confirmed it is considering moving its headquarters to Hong Kong, has paid just 234 million pounds in UK tax over the last five years.

GERMANY BACKS GREEK BAILOUT

German politicians approved the 130 billion euros ($174.13 billion) bailout for Greece but remained unconvinced by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s warning that abandoning Greece would be “incalculable and therefore irresponsible”.

The Guardian

CULTURE OF ILLEGALITY AT SUN NEWSPAPER, SAY POLICE

Rupert Murdoch’s flagship tabloid, the Sun, established a “network of corrupted officials” and created a “culture of illegal payments”, the police officer leading the investigation into bribery and hacking at News International, the UK arm of News Corp, alleged on Monday.

The Independent

UK TAXMAN GETS HIGH TAKE FROM TOP FIRMS

Britain’s biggest companies last year generated their largest collective tax receipt in three years, as a combination of rising profits and hikes in VAT and income tax saw a 14 percent jump in contributions.

UK‘S CBI SAYS FIRMS ARE STILL FEELING THE PINCH

Services firms are still seeing declining workloads but there is light at the end of the tunnel for the UK’s dominant sector, according to the Confederation of British Industry.