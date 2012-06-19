PRESS DIGEST: British Business - June 19

The Times

TESCO TAKES “SMALL STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION” AND LEAVES JAPAN

Nine years of struggling to get any kind of foothold have ended with Tesco paying 40 million pounds ($62.68 million) to secure its exit from Japan.

DISSIDENT INVESTOR BLINKS AND CONCEDES TELECOMS TAKEOVER VICTORY TO VODAFONE

The curtain was drawn on one of the most turbulent chapters in the story of British telecoms yesterday when a brief show of hands passed the embattled fixed-line business Cable and Wireless Worldwide to Vodafone.

The Guardian

EX-CHIEF LEADS 8 BLN POUND BID FOR EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE

Former Everything Everywhere Chief Executive Tom Alexander’s daring 8 billion pound ($12.54 billion) bid for his ex-employer, the UK’s largest mobile phone company, could take the form of a joint venture with France Telecom.

SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE DROPS 15-MONTH INVESTIGATION INTO VINCENT TCHENGUIZ

The Serious Fraud Office has abandoned its investigation into the Mayfair property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz 15 months after investigators raided his home and offices using a flawed search warrant as part of the SFO’s biggest inquiry in almost a decade

The Independent

CAMERON‘S FUNDRAISER CAUGHT IN 6,000 POUND CORPORATE DEAL FOR HOUSE OF LORDS DINNER

The treasurer of the Conservative Party was accused last night of breaking parliamentary anti-sleaze rules after arranging to host a private dinner in the House of Lords for paying American Express card-holders.